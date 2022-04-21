Early Access Release v.007

Hey Everyone,
This is a quick update to correct an issue that appeared from yesterdays update. Here are the patch notes for Release v.007:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.
Bug Fixes:
- 🌊 Fixed player health not saving between play sessions and resetting to zero
- Fixed repair kits and doctor tickets that were purchased not saving between play sessions
Additions/Alterations
- Slight tweaks to board spray VFX
- Slight adjustment to FS Carving Tailslide animation
The Bungarra team.
