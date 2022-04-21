 Skip to content

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 update for 21 April 2022

Early Access Release v.007

Build 8595112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This is a quick update to correct an issue that appeared from yesterdays update. Here are the patch notes for Release v.007:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

  • 🌊 Fixed player health not saving between play sessions and resetting to zero
  • Fixed repair kits and doctor tickets that were purchased not saving between play sessions

Additions/Alterations

  • Slight tweaks to board spray VFX
  • Slight adjustment to FS Carving Tailslide animation

The Bungarra team.

