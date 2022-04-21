 Skip to content

The Good Life update for 21 April 2022

V2.1 Patch Release Notes

Hi all,

Thank you very much for your continued support for The Good Life!

The V2.1 patch which features various minor bug fixes is now live.

We hope you continue to enjoy life in Rainy Woods!

