Update 11_V
Thanks to anyone who takes the time to point out what can be improved, together we will make KAOS Survival a better game.
NPC, when killing animals and zombies it now takes 120 minutes for the body to disappear, giving the player more time to collect the loot.
Ai Fixed error in roam wait animation task.
Ai Fixed facial direction animation only once.
Ai Fixed warning of targeted reaction code.
Ai Possible bug fixed in damage reaction function.
Ai Fixed-range combat stance using melee stance animations.
Ai Fixed issue with attack target.
Improvement in the lighting system.
Improved game save response time
KAOS SurVival update for 21 April 2022
Changed files in this update