 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

KAOS SurVival update for 21 April 2022

Update 11_V

Share · View all patches · Build 8594578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 11_V
Thanks to anyone who takes the time to point out what can be improved, together we will make KAOS Survival a better game.
NPC, when killing animals and zombies it now takes 120 minutes for the body to disappear, giving the player more time to collect the loot.
Ai Fixed error in roam wait animation task.
Ai Fixed facial direction animation only once.
Ai Fixed warning of targeted reaction code.
Ai Possible bug fixed in damage reaction function.
Ai Fixed-range combat stance using melee stance animations.
Ai Fixed issue with attack target.
Improvement in the lighting system.
Improved game save response time

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.