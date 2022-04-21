 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 21 April 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1444

Share · View all patches · Build 8594550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where player names werent showing above their ships.

  • Fixed issue where blocked text was appearing when using the heal ability.

added new crafting item variable

Fixed shortcut selection visual incorrectly applied

Improvements to object state editor

fixed open world ally system / updated guild system, fixed invites

added crafting filter for only active items / updated crafting panel to display craftable ingredients&crops when its always available / updated xml manager to filter out inactive craftables

updated sea monster spawning filters in open world maps

removed warning logs for enemy spawn

#5818 - emotes seem to play well only locally

#5798 - http errors in client log / Other tweaks

imported new icons : quest item / trinket / ring / necklaces

imported new voyage icons

updated gui of new voyage trigger popup

Add confirmation screen before user can kick a guild member or appoint new guild leader

update guild icon placement and layout settings in guild panel

#5808 - I placed a waypoint, but dont see it when I press "M" /

#5819 - waypoint spawned in the wrong world map section

updated pet system logic for stationary npc petting

#5790 - Check for when Steam login is down

pulled changes from main branch

pulled changes from main

Fixed issue where sailors health bar wouldnt scale for ships above 1800 health.

pulled changes from main

Sea harpoons now keep attached entities aggroed.

Update Icon placement in scene

pulled changes from main branch

update guild icon layout and placement in scene

Update voyage panel and update scene hierarchy of voyage group prefab

update scene hierarchy of voyage group prefab object

Update voyage group layout and change hierarchy in scene

  • Added door sound effect when leaving an interior area

  • Preloading FMOD banks

  • Restored Ruffian Repairs sound effect code

  • Cleared D logs for sound effects in ShipEntity

  • Fixed issue where movement input would be permanently disabled if you switched application focus and moved from a land area to a sea area.

  • Expanded the input debugger with more tracked variables.

Adding bonus effect prefab and asset to project

Update ore asset and add outline material

update ore mine effect adding outline and bonus effects

add bonus spawn and delay bonus ore spawn

add bonus effects to prefab manager

update ore prefab

reconnect reference of prefabs and assets to scene

add bonus effect and update spawning of ore, adding effects on spawned bonus ore and delaying the spawn

#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size

  • switched from telepathy to kcp transport

#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size

  • switched back to telepathy transport

  • Added Harpoon sea projectile type for sound effects

  • Replaced old harvest hit event with a new one

initial implementation of cancel combat action feature : stashed for now, will revisit when feature is needed

added target auto selection null logs

Changed files in this update

