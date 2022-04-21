PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1444

-
Fixed issue where player names werent showing above their ships.
Fixed issue where blocked text was appearing when using the heal ability.
added new crafting item variable
Fixed shortcut selection visual incorrectly applied
Improvements to object state editor
fixed open world ally system / updated guild system, fixed invites
added crafting filter for only active items / updated crafting panel to display craftable ingredients&crops when its always available / updated xml manager to filter out inactive craftables
updated sea monster spawning filters in open world maps
removed warning logs for enemy spawn
#5818 - emotes seem to play well only locally
#5798 - http errors in client log / Other tweaks
imported new icons : quest item / trinket / ring / necklaces
imported new voyage icons
updated gui of new voyage trigger popup
Add confirmation screen before user can kick a guild member or appoint new guild leader
update guild icon placement and layout settings in guild panel
#5808 - I placed a waypoint, but dont see it when I press "M" /
#5819 - waypoint spawned in the wrong world map section
updated pet system logic for stationary npc petting
#5790 - Check for when Steam login is down
pulled changes from main branch
Fixed issue where sailors health bar wouldnt scale for ships above 1800 health.
Sea harpoons now keep attached entities aggroed.
Update Icon placement in scene
update guild icon layout and placement in scene
Update voyage panel and update scene hierarchy of voyage group prefab
update scene hierarchy of voyage group prefab object
Update voyage group layout and change hierarchy in scene
Added door sound effect when leaving an interior area
Preloading FMOD banks
Restored Ruffian Repairs sound effect code
Cleared D logs for sound effects in ShipEntity
Fixed issue where movement input would be permanently disabled if you switched application focus and moved from a land area to a sea area.
Expanded the input debugger with more tracked variables.
Adding bonus effect prefab and asset to project
Update ore asset and add outline material
update ore mine effect adding outline and bonus effects
add bonus spawn and delay bonus ore spawn
add bonus effects to prefab manager
update ore prefab
reconnect reference of prefabs and assets to scene
add bonus effect and update spawning of ore, adding effects on spawned bonus ore and delaying the spawn
#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size
- switched from telepathy to kcp transport
#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size
switched back to telepathy transport
Added Harpoon sea projectile type for sound effects
Replaced old harvest hit event with a new one
initial implementation of cancel combat action feature : stashed for now, will revisit when feature is needed
added target auto selection null logs
