- Add New System Start class system.
- Add New System Steam Cloud Save.
- Add New Weapon Bloody Shield.
- Add New Card Hidden Shurikens.
- Add New Card In Sleeve.
- Add New System get little coin when you skip reward cards.
- Add infinite difficulty limit when you defeat the max difficulty.
- Update Barricade, Keep half of Block for this turn.
- Update Swap the icons for Rookie and Veteran.
- Update Change the hotkey to SPACE for Enemy attack sorting.
- Update Burning now can get more audience likes.
- Update Balance some AI by analytics.
- Update Ignite attackable range from 1 to 2.
- Update Low Blow add the Deteriorate effect.
- Update Change the lock card for Ice Reaper.
- Fixed Feint can't get the right cards when you use the power move of Triple Fists.
Alina of the Arena update for 21 April 2022
Early Access v0.8.5 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
