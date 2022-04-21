 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 21 April 2022

Early Access v0.8.5 update

Early Access v0.8.5 update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Add New System Start class system.
  • Add New System Steam Cloud Save.
  • Add New Weapon Bloody Shield.
  • Add New Card Hidden Shurikens.
  • Add New Card In Sleeve.
  • Add New System get little coin when you skip reward cards.
  • Add infinite difficulty limit when you defeat the max difficulty.
  • Update Barricade, Keep half of Block for this turn.
  • Update Swap the icons for Rookie and Veteran.
  • Update Change the hotkey to SPACE for Enemy attack sorting.
  • Update Burning now can get more audience likes.
  • Update Balance some AI by analytics.
  • Update Ignite attackable range from 1 to 2.
  • Update Low Blow add the Deteriorate effect.
  • Update Change the lock card for Ice Reaper.
  • Fixed Feint can't get the right cards when you use the power move of Triple Fists.

