 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Toram Online update for 21 April 2022

【4/22 Live】Spring Event Chapter 7

Share · View all patches · Build 8594197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

4/22(Fri) 12:00 PM GMT+9 is the Toram Online Official Live Stream of Bemmo Channel

Live Program Web Pages

[previewyoutube=7ZxVW8QCP-0;full] ]

Live Contents

[In this program, foreign MC Sarah learns to Toram.]
[The data used in production is borrowed from the development team.]

  • Toram Quiz Time by Sarah
  • Spring Event Chapter 7
  • Let's Visit Your Land

Featuring：Sarah (Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)

※Please note that schedule of live streams, content,
　and presenters may be subject to change without notice.

Changed depots in 202204211112 branch

View more data in app history for build 8594197
Depot 1827181
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.