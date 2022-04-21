natsuno-kanata ver0.6.14 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.14 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Drop rates of some items were adjusted.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
natsuno-kanata ver0.6.14 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Drop rates of some items were adjusted.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.
Changed files in this update