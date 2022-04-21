 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 21 April 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.14 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.14 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
Drop rates of some items were adjusted.
Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.

Changed files in this update

