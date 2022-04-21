 Skip to content

The Unearthened update for 21 April 2022

Patch v0.164.53 QOL Update 2

Build v0.164.53

  • Restarting no longer loads tutorial scene but directly loads game scene

  • New game started notification text when game restarts or new game starts

  • Updated Version Info

  • More info in turret tech button tooltips.

Build v0.163.53

  • Fixed Save Game Bug not loading proper save.

  • New game notifications

  • Game starts in paused state, giving players time to study the map (Also this fixes the bug that players sometimes have when loading from main menu)

  • Saved, Loaded Indication

  • Updated Version Info

Build v0.161.53

  • Restart and Exit game added to pause menu
  • Game speed indicator implemented
  • Updated version info
