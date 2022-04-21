Patch v0.164.53 QOL Update 2

Build v0.164.53
-
Restarting no longer loads tutorial scene but directly loads game scene
-
New game started notification text when game restarts or new game starts
-
Updated Version Info
-
More info in turret tech button tooltips.
Build v0.163.53
-
Fixed Save Game Bug not loading proper save.
-
New game notifications
-
Game starts in paused state, giving players time to study the map (Also this fixes the bug that players sometimes have when loading from main menu)
-
Saved, Loaded Indication
-
Updated Version Info
Build v0.161.53
- Restart and Exit game added to pause menu
- Game speed indicator implemented
- Updated version info
