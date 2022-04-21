DOOM TOMB PATCH: ALPHA 1.0.0

What's new?
Do you like Jump Pads? Everyone likes Jump Pads. Maybe you’ve dreamed of having a spare one to combo with your Glide ability. Maybe you just like the Boing sound when you bounce on one. Either way, you can now select the jump pad as your Item to combo with your ability of choice. You can even use it alongside the Jump Pad ability for even more Jump Pads!
On a similar note, Players can also choose a deployable obstacle as a selectable Item to combo with other abilities, such as Invisibility to make a clean getaway, or maybe just the Obstacle ability to block off twice as many passageways.
Leveling system: Players will now start level 1 and unlock abilities and items as they complete matches.
Some quality of life changes:
- Your selected loadout will now persist when returning to the lobby, no need to re-select your loadout before getting into another game.
- Players can now cancel the Drift and Glide abilities by pressing their ability button a second time!
What's next?
