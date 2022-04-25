 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fire & Steel update for 25 April 2022

Fire & Steel v1.2.4 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8593430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fire & Steel v1.2.4 - Changelog

  • Added a cooldown system to the main fire mechanic:

    • As the main fire button is being pressed, the cursor will visually wind down counter-clockwise.
    • After 8 seconds, the wind down will reach the end and refill in 2 seconds, during which you can't use your main fire.
    • If the main fire button is let go of before the 8 seconds are up, the cursor will start filling back up at double speed without triggering the cooldown.

  • Made further changes to help with the game's availability in Germany.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.