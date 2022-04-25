Fire & Steel v1.2.4 - Changelog
-
Added a cooldown system to the main fire mechanic:
- As the main fire button is being pressed, the cursor will visually wind down counter-clockwise.
- After 8 seconds, the wind down will reach the end and refill in 2 seconds, during which you can't use your main fire.
- If the main fire button is let go of before the 8 seconds are up, the cursor will start filling back up at double speed without triggering the cooldown.
-
Made further changes to help with the game's availability in Germany.
Changed files in this update