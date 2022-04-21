Warpips 1.0 is here!

Set up your frontline, Warpips is launching out of Early Access today!

The popular tug of war strategy game Warpips is finally launching out of Early Access! Over the course of the game’s EA period, the game has been bolstered by a lot of content like maps, modes and new units. We’re celebrating the arrival of 1.0 with helicopters!

Warpips is a very simple to learn but hard to master strategy game that will have you managing units and researching tech to duke it out against your enemy on various battlefields! Do you have what it takes to succeed at this streamlined strategy war game?

Warpips 1.0 is out now!