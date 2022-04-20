⦁ Fixed Wolves in Dead Forest so the now move away from player when you escape from battle instead of dissapearing
⦁ Fixed issue with not showing tab to change gear in battle
⦁ Fixed Sorcerer main quest issue of not being able to leave the area
Dreams Of Adventure update for 20 April 2022
Update 2.1.7 Critical Sorcerer starting area fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
