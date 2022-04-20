 Skip to content

Dreams Of Adventure update for 20 April 2022

Update 2.1.7 Critical Sorcerer starting area fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⦁ Fixed Wolves in Dead Forest so the now move away from player when you escape from battle instead of dissapearing
⦁ Fixed issue with not showing tab to change gear in battle
⦁ Fixed Sorcerer main quest issue of not being able to leave the area

