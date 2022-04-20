v1.18.5 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.18.5 is now available. This update fixes a few issues that have been reported.
Fixes
- Fixed a turret issue introduced in the previous patch that prevented certain turrets from being usable in VR mode and could cause some performance issues both in and out of VR mode
- Fixed a few character customization options that weren’t correctly showing the specified color
- Fixed an issue with certain hand-held items not having the correct materials when returning from a Sylvassi cloak state
- Fixed a duplicate character issue that would appear sometimes in the character customization window
- Fixed some issues reported by analytics regarding the voice chat system
Thanks for your time and feedback!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
Changed files in this update