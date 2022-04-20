 Skip to content

PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 20 April 2022

v1.18.5 Release Notes

Build 8593064

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Version 1.18.5 is now available. This update fixes a few issues that have been reported.

Fixes

  • Fixed a turret issue introduced in the previous patch that prevented certain turrets from being usable in VR mode and could cause some performance issues both in and out of VR mode
  • Fixed a few character customization options that weren’t correctly showing the specified color
  • Fixed an issue with certain hand-held items not having the correct materials when returning from a Sylvassi cloak state
  • Fixed a duplicate character issue that would appear sometimes in the character customization window
  • Fixed some issues reported by analytics regarding the voice chat system

Thanks for your time and feedback!

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

