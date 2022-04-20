Bug Fixes: Round 1

Firstly, thanks to everyone who's bought the game so far, and thanks to everyone for taking the time to send in your bug reports. I'm sorry this game launched with any bugs in but, that's the nature of the beast, right? Here's what we've fixed:
- Fixed an issue where settings and quit buttons weren't showing in the production version of the game
- Similarly, fixed a bug that meant that the login screen had been locked out
- Fixed an issue with crafting where recipes weren't acknowledging that players had selected the correct resources
- Fixed an issue where only one probe could be dropped in a system, and the game would need to be restarted or ship jumped to a new system to probe again
