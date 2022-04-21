VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.5

- Further improved water / dirty water effects to increase distinction between the two
- Really removed the eggs in Bleasdale and Grafton this time...
- The Greek font has been changed to be more readable. An update soon will fix the multiple font issues on most languages
- The flame shader will no longer render after some opaque geometry
- You can no longer pull small tent doors a long way
- Tent doors now rotate with your hand in VR
- Improved tarot card and maple basketballs held position in VR
- Throwing a tarot card no longer floats away when thrown mid animation in VR
- Opening the Journal whilst sprinting no longer drains stamina
- The ghost will now open closet doors if you are hiding behind them but not inside the closet
- The voice recognition test will now work in all languages
