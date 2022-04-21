 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 21 April 2022

VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.5

Hotfix v0.6.1.5

  • Further improved water / dirty water effects to increase distinction between the two
  • Really removed the eggs in Bleasdale and Grafton this time...
  • The Greek font has been changed to be more readable. An update soon will fix the multiple font issues on most languages

  • The flame shader will no longer render after some opaque geometry
  • You can no longer pull small tent doors a long way
  • Tent doors now rotate with your hand in VR
  • Improved tarot card and maple basketballs held position in VR
  • Throwing a tarot card no longer floats away when thrown mid animation in VR
  • Opening the Journal whilst sprinting no longer drains stamina
  • The ghost will now open closet doors if you are hiding behind them but not inside the closet
  • The voice recognition test will now work in all languages

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

