Paladin's Passage Playtest update for 20 April 2022

Playtest beta 01 final build

Build 8592759

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the known issues and limitations encountered during our testing of this public beta:

  • Only 10 Modern and 10 Classic levels are provided, so the game will show the Game Won page after each set of 10 is completed
  • Every once in a while, enemies will do the moon-walk (go backwards). Restarting the game fixes this.
  • Dragon fire doesn't harm the player. This was disabled for the beta until a different issue can be addressed which prevents completion of some levels.
  • Game difficulty levels are currently disabled.
  • Gamepad support is still in the early stages, but is working with Xbox controller and PS controller (with DS4Windows).
  • Music isn't part of this build.
  • Spark balls aren't quite centered when moving in some directions.
  • Only 1 achievement and 1 leaderboard are currently configured to use the Steam APIs and the leaderboard doesn't show up in the game yet.
  • Most artwork (textures, animations and particle effects) is not final version.
  • Only English language is supported in this release.
  • No accessibility options are enabled in this release.

Please report any issues you discover by replying to this thread or on the Discord channel: https://discord.gg/V5MaGUUy4V. We'd also love any feedback - positive, negative or 'other'!

