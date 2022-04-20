Playtest beta 01 final build

Here are the known issues and limitations encountered during our testing of this public beta:
- Only 10 Modern and 10 Classic levels are provided, so the game will show the Game Won page after each set of 10 is completed
- Every once in a while, enemies will do the moon-walk (go backwards). Restarting the game fixes this.
- Dragon fire doesn't harm the player. This was disabled for the beta until a different issue can be addressed which prevents completion of some levels.
- Game difficulty levels are currently disabled.
- Gamepad support is still in the early stages, but is working with Xbox controller and PS controller (with DS4Windows).
- Music isn't part of this build.
- Spark balls aren't quite centered when moving in some directions.
- Only 1 achievement and 1 leaderboard are currently configured to use the Steam APIs and the leaderboard doesn't show up in the game yet.
- Most artwork (textures, animations and particle effects) is not final version.
- Only English language is supported in this release.
- No accessibility options are enabled in this release.
Please report any issues you discover by replying to this thread or on the Discord channel: https://discord.gg/V5MaGUUy4V. We'd also love any feedback - positive, negative or 'other'!
