Evil Reap update for 20 April 2022

E 1.01.1

Build 8592698 · Last edited by Wendy

Added:

  • Added outline to traps, collectables, perk stones, ammo crates and weapon stands.
  • Gameplay hints option now added.
  • Added extra sounds to the demons.
  • Pressing the escape key now returns you one back one menu (excluding Lobby menu).
  • Invert Y Now added to gameplay options.
  • More easter eggs added in Catacombs.

Replaced:

  • Replaced the buyable pistol in the spawning room.
  • Death now has a new model.

Changed:

  • All weapons have had a damage increase.
  • Improved hint strings on doors.
  • Improved the key binds system.
  • Changed the default sound volumes.
  • V Sync now enabled by default.
  • Updated some of the fonts in the menus.
  • Grenades now regen at the start of each wave.
  • Reduced the price of Autre west door.
  • Increased the price of the Double Health perk.
  • Increased the price of the Fast Reload perk.

Fixed:

  • The fat demons health has been fixed.
  • Fixed an issue with culling in Soul Catcher room.
  • Fixed an issue in Lobby where you could have 2 menus’ open.
  • Corrected the hint strings for weapon stands.
  • Fixed an issue where sprinting whilst aiming would cause one handed weapons to lower.
  • Fixed an issue of grenade upgrade ability breaking the ability to throw grenades.
  • Ammo Regen perk now regens more ammo to the equipped weapon.

