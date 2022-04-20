Added:
- Added outline to traps, collectables, perk stones, ammo crates and weapon stands.
- Gameplay hints option now added.
- Added extra sounds to the demons.
- Pressing the escape key now returns you one back one menu (excluding Lobby menu).
- Invert Y Now added to gameplay options.
- More easter eggs added in Catacombs.
Replaced:
- Replaced the buyable pistol in the spawning room.
- Death now has a new model.
Changed:
- All weapons have had a damage increase.
- Improved hint strings on doors.
- Improved the key binds system.
- Changed the default sound volumes.
- V Sync now enabled by default.
- Updated some of the fonts in the menus.
- Grenades now regen at the start of each wave.
- Reduced the price of Autre west door.
- Increased the price of the Double Health perk.
- Increased the price of the Fast Reload perk.
Fixed:
- The fat demons health has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue with culling in Soul Catcher room.
- Fixed an issue in Lobby where you could have 2 menus’ open.
- Corrected the hint strings for weapon stands.
- Fixed an issue where sprinting whilst aiming would cause one handed weapons to lower.
- Fixed an issue of grenade upgrade ability breaking the ability to throw grenades.
- Ammo Regen perk now regens more ammo to the equipped weapon.
