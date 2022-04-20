 Skip to content

Annalynn update for 20 April 2022

Version 1.5.1 Now Available

Build 8592667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you guys are liking the 1.5 update so far! This minor update is just here to fix a few small quirks and bugs for features that were added in the last update. It also marks the first time the game has received a 1.X.1 update!

Tweaks & Fixes

  • Minimizing the window while the CRT filter is active no longer crashes the game
  • All assets for the Venom Den levels now properly become invisible during strange mode
  • Snakes are now slightly less likely to avoid being blinded while in strange mode
  • Fixed a minor glitch with how point text is displayed
  • Added an option in the cheats menu to disable all active cheats
