Update 1.3.140

The newest update to Phobies has arrived! Update 1.3 includes a variety of improvements to make your Phobies experience better, along with a bundle of fixes for numerous bugs.
Improvements:
Gameplay
-
Players can now tap their opponent’s vault/keyhole to see which enemy Phobies have been previously summoned and killed.
-
Matchmaking has been updated to prevent players from matching repeatedly with the same player when several games are started in quick succession.
-
League ranking boosts have been adjusted to provide more consistent momentum when players win matches in lesser-played modes with large rating discrepancies.
- For example, if a player primarily plays Async matches and has a much higher rating in Async mode, they’ll receive a more pronounced rating boost when winning Arena matches.
- This will assist lapsed or infrequent players of a given game mode in matching with opponents more appropriate to their skill level.
- This should also deter less-skilled players who frequently play a given mode from getting trounced by more highly-skilled “tourist” players.
-
Adjusted input blockers in the gameplay screen to prevent missed player inputs while Phobies are being spawned/placed.
-
Adjusted behavior of rating systems to ensure players are being properly placed in matchmaking after season resets.
User experience
- Players are now able to change the language of in-game text from the Options menu.
- Players are now able to visit/join our Discord server via a button in the Options menu.
- Players can now exit the game via an Exit button on the main screen.
Bug Fixes:
Network/Gameplay
- Made numerous improvements to our profile saving code to mitigate issues where players were sometimes logged out of the game by server maintenance.
- Fixed various sync issues that were causing errors in Arena mode.
- Fixed server errors caused by old Async match requests being kept in queue.
- Fixed a server error that could cause desyncs at the end of Arena matches.
- Fixed an issue in which performing, undoing, then repeating the same action a number of times could cause Arena game desyncs.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong daily cap reward message to appear when players reached their Tears cap.
- Fixed an issue that caused game music to stop playing after tapping the “information” icon on store card packs.
Phobies
- Fixed an issue with the Charon Phobie that could cause a crash during tutorial games.
- Fixed an issue with the Charon Phobie inadvertently appearing in Quests for recapturing Panic Points.
- Fixed an issue with selection and spawn sound effects disappearing with the Eternal Knight Phobie.
- Fixed an issue in which status effects were not stacking as intended.
Daily Double
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Daily Double reminder pop-up to appear more frequently than intended.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Daily Double bonus currency icons to remain on various screens after the Daily Double had expired.
Quests
- Fixed a crash caused by launching the game if a user had completed a Hard Quest but closed the game prior to collecting the reward.
- Fixed an issue that inadvertently caused Quest progress to be generated during Frenemy games.
- Fixed an issue with “A Little Anxious” Quest that could cause it to be assigned to Phobies that do no attack damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Everybody Panics” Quest from tracking progress unless the game is restarted.
Keep your eyes peeled for more improvements, new Phobies and some cool new features in the near future!
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
