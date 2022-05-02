 Skip to content

Syberia - The World Before update for 2 May 2022

Patch Note #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8592506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The team has been hard at work to improve the game in many ways, bringing many improvements. Among them :

  • Improved character animations during the cutscenes.
  • Fixed graphical glitches.
  • Improved the pathfinding of the character when playing with the mouse.
  • Improved performance of the game especially in external areas.
  • Improved camera movements during gameplay and fixed collision issues.
  • Fixed interactions not triggering depending on player placement.
  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck during the landscape comparison puzzle.
  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck by overlapping and inverting mechanical elements during the Musical Square puzzles.
  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck on the wrong side of the counter of the refuge when leaving the game after preparing the drinks.
  • Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck because the interaction to chop down the tree in Baltayar was missing.
  • Fixed an issue where the telegraph pneumatic could appear locked when leaving the game after having unlocked it.

