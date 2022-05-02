Patch Note #3

The team has been hard at work to improve the game in many ways, bringing many improvements. Among them :
- Improved character animations during the cutscenes.
- Fixed graphical glitches.
- Improved the pathfinding of the character when playing with the mouse.
- Improved performance of the game especially in external areas.
- Improved camera movements during gameplay and fixed collision issues.
- Fixed interactions not triggering depending on player placement.
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck during the landscape comparison puzzle.
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck by overlapping and inverting mechanical elements during the Musical Square puzzles.
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck on the wrong side of the counter of the refuge when leaving the game after preparing the drinks.
- Fixed an issue where some users could get stuck because the interaction to chop down the tree in Baltayar was missing.
- Fixed an issue where the telegraph pneumatic could appear locked when leaving the game after having unlocked it.
Changed files in this update