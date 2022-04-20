Game Update 4-20-22

Patch Notes:
- Changed Vive Wand controls so that you now GRAB with the side grip buttons. Trigger is now ACTION. POINT is still UP on the trackpad. RECENTER camera is now left side of the left trackpad and right side of the right trackpad simultaneously. The recenter screen will be adjusted in the next update to reflect this change (or, likely, it will be taken out altogether). Instructional card will change as well.
-- Comet has more fuel on some License missions.
-- Slightly tweaked spawn position in Kona Cove Regional runway.
-- Added the ability to turn off stick click SFX in the Options Menu.
-- Added the ability to turn off haptics in the Options Menu.
-- Added a Multiplayer Tip screen.
-- Fixed Index controller card.
-- Misc. multiplayer fixes to improve stability.
Changed files in this update