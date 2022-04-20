BorderCollie Blaster Patch 1.03 released

patch 1.03 for BorderCollie Blaster!
changelog: 1.03
- fixed volume for music and fx in every stage
- game over stinger now implemented and working correctly
- final stage ending edited - so player does not run into limbo when game completed
changelog: 1.02
- new tornado warning sign added when approaching boss in stage 3
- fixed music not playing in stage 8 and 9
- boss counter subtract values changed in stage 2 and 6
- fixed boss appearing in front of player in stage 2
- fixed boss moving and reposition outside play area in stage 8
changelog: 1.01
- wrong placed enemy circling behind player at starting point removed.
- fixed boss music not playing in several stages.
- aligned some textures in stage 2.
Changed files in this update