KILL YOUR FRIENDS update for 20 April 2022

Update Notes for April 20

Build 8592116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been pushed to Steam with the following changes:

  • Renamed bot characters

  • Slightly zoomed out the camera to make it easier to see incoming projectiles

  • Increased the size of the map by 25%

  • Added a cooldown timer to prevent a certain rare event from recurring too frequently

  • Balance changes:

    • Sawed-off: increased number of pellets from 5 to 7
    • Beam shotgun: increased number of beams from 3 to 4
    • Beam pistol: increased rate of fire, reduced ammo capacity from 10 to 8

  • Bug fixes:

    • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash when joining an existing match
    • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when accepting an invitation to match you are already in

Please note that in order to play with your friends, you will each need to update to the same version of the game. You can force an update by relaunching the Steam client.

