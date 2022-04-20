hotfix v0.31

v0.31 changelist:
- fixed a crash related to explosives
- fixed troopers having their view locked after melee-ing a dead guy
- enemies now look towards grenade/explosion source
- fixed sitting Ambassadors being stuck in furniture sometimes
- improved AI investigation of grenades (and events that happen in their LOS)
- fixed enemies staring into molotov fires
- fixed various equipment-related issues
- fixed Ambassadors being able to sabotage and disarm bombs
- fixed rescued hostages crouching into handcuffed animation
- fixed showing concealment icon on hidden humans
- fixed several issues with new maps
- running enemies now kick open doors and don't stop to close them
- fixed enemies not looking towards opened/breached doors
- fixed enemies sometimes looking in seemingly random directions
- fixed pinned hostages getting up after recovering
- fixed rescuing sitting hostages leaving them stuck in the furniture
- fixed unhooded hostage animations
- fixed replays skipping sounds too much (was intentional but for high replay speed)
Changed files in this update