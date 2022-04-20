 Skip to content

Door Kickers 2 update for 20 April 2022

hotfix v0.31

Build 8592096

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.31 changelist:

  • fixed a crash related to explosives
  • fixed troopers having their view locked after melee-ing a dead guy
  • enemies now look towards grenade/explosion source
  • fixed sitting Ambassadors being stuck in furniture sometimes
  • improved AI investigation of grenades (and events that happen in their LOS)
  • fixed enemies staring into molotov fires
  • fixed various equipment-related issues
  • fixed Ambassadors being able to sabotage and disarm bombs
  • fixed rescued hostages crouching into handcuffed animation
  • fixed showing concealment icon on hidden humans
  • fixed several issues with new maps
  • running enemies now kick open doors and don't stop to close them
  • fixed enemies not looking towards opened/breached doors
  • fixed enemies sometimes looking in seemingly random directions
  • fixed pinned hostages getting up after recovering
  • fixed rescuing sitting hostages leaving them stuck in the furniture
  • fixed unhooded hostage animations
  • fixed replays skipping sounds too much (was intentional but for high replay speed)

Changed files in this update

