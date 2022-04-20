"theBootCamp" UPDATE: Third Person Character

This is not just a "FPS", anymore...
Runner Mode is now in TPC (Third Person Character) View Mode
In addition, New map added to customize your character with 7 initial styles!
Here is version 0.4.1.1 with the following changelog:
220420 v0.4.1.1 Early Access | Third Person Character
- Runner Mode is now in TPC (Third Person Character) View Mode
- Play Options Menu redesigned
- Added new map: Character Customization Screen
- Initial third person character customizations added
- Runner Mode Targets Refactoring
Changed files in this update