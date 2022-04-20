 Skip to content

theBootCamp update for 20 April 2022

"theBootCamp" UPDATE: Third Person Character

This is not just a "FPS", anymore...

Runner Mode is now in TPC (Third Person Character) View Mode

In addition, New map added to customize your character with 7 initial styles!

Here is version 0.4.1.1 with the following changelog:

220420 v0.4.1.1 Early Access | Third Person Character

  • Runner Mode is now in TPC (Third Person Character) View Mode
  • Play Options Menu redesigned
  • Added new map: Character Customization Screen
  • Initial third person character customizations added
  • Runner Mode Targets Refactoring

Stay tuned for good news!

