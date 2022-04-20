 Skip to content

Are you smarter than the crowd? update for 20 April 2022

Update 20/4/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8592078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to improve the quality and playability of the game. A few bugs have also been fixed.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Aspect ratio bugs
  • Miss-aligned UI elements
  • Makeup name entry showing when nametag isn't selected

Improvements:

  • Some code optimizations that should result in performance gains for lower-end hardware
  • Overhauled 90% of UIs
  • Better user feedback for basically everything
  • Aspect Ratio now displayed next to resolution dimensions when selecting a resolution

