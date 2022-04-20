Update 20/4/2022

A small update to improve the quality and playability of the game. A few bugs have also been fixed.
Bugs Fixed:
- Aspect ratio bugs
- Miss-aligned UI elements
- Makeup name entry showing when nametag isn't selected
Improvements:
- Some code optimizations that should result in performance gains for lower-end hardware
- Overhauled 90% of UIs
- Better user feedback for basically everything
- Aspect Ratio now displayed next to resolution dimensions when selecting a resolution
Changed files in this update