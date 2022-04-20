- Can now click on score upload pending text to cycle through pending stages
- Fixed some issues with workshop speedrun replays
- Fixed watch replay prompt text
- Fixed displaying long usernames in current replay info
- Some small text rendering improvements
Chippy update for 20 April 2022
Hotfix 2022/04/20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update