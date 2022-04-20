 Skip to content

Chippy update for 20 April 2022

Hotfix 2022/04/20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can now click on score upload pending text to cycle through pending stages
  • Fixed some issues with workshop speedrun replays
  • Fixed watch replay prompt text
  • Fixed displaying long usernames in current replay info
  • Some small text rendering improvements

