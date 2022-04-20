 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Between Two Stars update for 20 April 2022

Sorry for that! Login is no longer locked

Share · View all patches · Build 8591925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We launched today after taking our web-based beta offline, due to issues in the differences between the browser and electron-based steam version of the game. However, in taking the web-based beta offline we actually also blocked access to the electron-based steam version. It's fixed, so sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928192
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928193
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.