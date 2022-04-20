AI Pathfinding Fix (Update 0.10.25.1)

NPCs:
✅Fixed an issue where NPCs were unable to get close enough to do damage to other creatures.
✅Fixed an issue where NPCs were unable to get close enough to eat from corpses.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
✅Fixed an issue where NPCs were unable to get close enough to do damage to other creatures.
✅Fixed an issue where NPCs were unable to get close enough to eat from corpses.
Changed files in this update