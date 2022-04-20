April Update: Hit Mechanics

Default branch pushed to 00.58a. Note that this first major update reflects a large enhancement for overall hit mechanics in both multiplayer and single player games modes. The following elements are included as part of the update:
- Fast hit combos
- Full body hit mechanics in MP and Solo (these will be finessed over time, so consider this the second 'draft' so-to-speak. Gut shots need a bit more work, but it's fast adjusting from here on now that the system is in place.
- Roach goes Teal: AI intelligence and behavior trees boosted along with upper and lower guards, still building the AI based on stats, so this is also moving to 'second draft'. There will be at least one more behavior push before too long that adds weaves, feints, more facial expressions, etc.
- AI no longer stops engaging and has additional movement options
- Hits on forearms no longer count as body hits but as full blocks (soundFX updates coming soon).
- Small fix for controller colliders not scaling properly during height adjustments
- Updated eye movements
Changed files in this update