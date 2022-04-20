Lazy Galaxy 2.0.2 Patch is Live!

Thank you so much for playing the game and providing more feedback on it. Thanks to your suggestions and reports, we've listed the immediate changes that we wanted to make.
Here's the full list of fixes and adjustments:
- Added an Ascension upgrade to start with kitchens unlocked
- The insectoid chunk bonus now also works on energy-producing buildings
- Added some hotkeys: B to build, G/M to open map, U to open upgrades
- Added a stat for "time since last Ascension"
- Added a stat for Ascensions in the current Cataclysm
- Upgrade tooltips now show which achievement they require
- Doubled (roughly) the amount of visible blessing/curse choices for Cataclysm (the amount you pick stays the same, you just have more options)
- Ability cooldowns now reset between fights
- Changed synergy tooltips to clarify stacking
- Moved the building placement message so it doesn't block chunks
- Moved the "enemy power" and queue buttons to bottom right corner
- Made the final Meta achievement retroactive (for people affected by the previous bug). You should get it upon loading your old save
- Fixed the blessing that gives extra Candy per Ascensions always considering that 5 days have elapsed
- Possibly fixed the exploit that allowed you to smuggle ships over to a new Ascension by starting a new conquest from the queue
- You can now link nodes in the map editor with right-click as well
- Fixed upgrades always being grayed out in the "Choose upgrades to keep" menu
- Fixed the queue menu still blocking clicks while closed
- Lowered Reconfiguring Scanners duration
- Moved the first Hydrogen Generator upgrade to tier 3, increased its price and swapped its effect with the next Hydrogen Generator upgrade
- Buffed "Vestigial might" and "Renewed Powers" upgrades
- Nerfed Schemist guild upgrades ("Energy Channeling" and "First Lizard Shooters")
- Buffed "Keyboard Strange Asteroids" ascension upgrade
- Lowered amount by which enemy levels increase per cataclysm (roughly 1.6 times higher instead of 2 times higher enemy levels per cataclysm)
- Buffed most Cataclysm blessings (Celestial Cornucopia, Spiteful Revival and Recollected Might now provide greater bonuses, Recollected Might and Lordly Defiance now also boost your production, Celestial Cornucopia level 3 now gives a chance to encounter Advanced Recipes in lunchboxes)
- Remove non-functional alternative Tortoise attack
- Enemy power now scales slower, combat should be easier now
- Lowered DPF Leviathan fire rate
- Added a production bonus to the first planet
- Graphical fix for tier 4 Strange Asteroid effects
- Fixed Wolf ability (changed cooldown, lifespan, size, look, and made it piercing)
