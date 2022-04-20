 Skip to content

Darwinia update for 20 April 2022

Darwinia 2.2.0-97 hotfix

  • Fix for buffer upload failures in ANGLE with GL_STATIC_DRAW on Vulkan devices with unusual heap layouts
  • Fix for OpenGL shader compilation on older GPU drivers which don't understand precision qualifiers for anything other than float/int types
  • Update SDL game controller database
  • Minor localization fixes

