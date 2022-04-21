 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 21 April 2022

Update Notes for 1.26.18

Build 8591170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor evolutions, one of them for an upcoming Workshop level...

...and A FREE CPC464 SPRITE in the main menu ;^)

(this sprite is revealed with the resolution of the first 20 levels, if it doesn't encourage beginners, what would?!)

