Update Notes for 1.26.18

Some minor evolutions, one of them for an upcoming Workshop level...
...and A FREE CPC464 SPRITE in the main menu ;^)
(this sprite is revealed with the resolution of the first 20 levels, if it doesn't encourage beginners, what would?!)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Some minor evolutions, one of them for an upcoming Workshop level...
...and A FREE CPC464 SPRITE in the main menu ;^)
(this sprite is revealed with the resolution of the first 20 levels, if it doesn't encourage beginners, what would?!)
Changed files in this update