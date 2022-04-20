 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Death Damnation update for 20 April 2022

Death Damnation - v0.2102

Share · View all patches · Build 8591034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Where is my mind ? Where is my miiind ? Wheeeeere is my mind ?

No, in fact, WHERE IS YOUR HEAD ?! Ah ah**

What's new today :

  • Dismemberment
  • Blood (a lot) with option
  • Floating icons option for items sent by twitch
  • FPS option
  • No monster spawning if the game is in pause
  • Added fence on the ground in the village
  • Added Wrighty_plays tomb
  • Added Lifelessprodigy tomb
  • Longer loading screen and automatic press to continue
  • Map item
  • Floating icons for important items
  • Added missing box collider in the horror house
  • Added score on tombs
  • Added score to the streamer tombs
  • Added Props in the village
  • Updated tasks
  • Increased shotgun damages
  • Edited size and radius of the player
  • Edited bullets holes impacts

And your arm ? Where is it ?

Ah ah, see ya next week

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.