Death Damnation - v0.2102

**Where is my mind ? Where is my miiind ? Wheeeeere is my mind ?
No, in fact, WHERE IS YOUR HEAD ?! Ah ah**
What's new today :
- Dismemberment
- Blood (a lot) with option
- Floating icons option for items sent by twitch
- FPS option
- No monster spawning if the game is in pause
- Added fence on the ground in the village
- Added Wrighty_plays tomb
- Added Lifelessprodigy tomb
- Longer loading screen and automatic press to continue
- Map item
- Floating icons for important items
- Added missing box collider in the horror house
- Added score on tombs
- Added score to the streamer tombs
- Added Props in the village
- Updated tasks
- Increased shotgun damages
- Edited size and radius of the player
- Edited bullets holes impacts
And your arm ? Where is it ?
Ah ah, see ya next week
