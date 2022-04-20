English
New Furniture: Added 3 more types of cabinet and one more chest.
[The Secret Tunnel]Added interactive options to the sealed gate.
[The Secret Tunnel]The 4th coffin can now be searched.
[The Secret Tunnel]New Boss: The Grand Inquisitor Aaron Castillo
[The Secret Tunnel]Added another piece of information: The Inquisitor's Note
[The Secret Tunnel]You can get the Cross-Shaped Key. But, the story is still working in progress.
[The Secret Tunnel]The area is now a bit darker.
[The Secret Tunnel]New BGM for this area. A battle will not interrupt the BGM.
简体中文
新家具：加入了三种新的柜子和一种新的箱子。
【秘密通道】对一道封锁的大门加入了交互选项。
【秘密通道】第4个棺材现在可以进行调查。
【秘密通道】新的BOSS：异端大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗
【秘密通道】新的剧情线索：审判官的笔记
【秘密通道】你能获得十字形状的钥匙，但是剧情还在开发中。
【秘密通道】这个区域的色调略微变暗。
【秘密通道】加入了新的背景音乐。战斗不会中断这个背景音乐。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 April 2022
Update, Version 20220420
English
Changed files in this update