Patch 0.91f has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
===Artifacts/Crafting===
==Skills/Talents===
- Updated VFX for Immolate
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Voodoo Magic removing debuffs when proc’ed
- Fixed various text/tooltips
==Miscellaneous=
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Bell of Tranquility not working
- Fixed Chain Curse not working
- Fixed Blossom not working
- Fixed sometimes offensive scroll will not properly pre select healer as the default selected attribute
- Fixed tower settings return to menu not working
==Miscellaneous=
Changed files in this update