Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.3

Update 1.3 is now available!
This update contains some minor gameplay and graphic bug fixes.
For the full detailed list of changes, please see the changelog below.
Changelog 1.3.49616
- Fixed an error where is was possible to move during a cutscene in chapter "Revenge"
- Fixed a bug where blocked off areas were reachable in chapter "Revenge"
- Reworked some interactive objects
- Fixed the missing river water in chapter "Exposed"
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the world not to load
Changed files in this update