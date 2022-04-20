V10.0.7 - Minor Patch

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:
- Projected starters are now shown in the Calendar Day View when as-played lineups do not exist. The projected starters are subject to change when the game is actually played due to the use of spot starters and replacements made because of usage limits and transactions.
- Fixed a bug related to the new 2022 'Ohtani Rule'.
- Fixed a display issue for pitchers in the lineup view.
- Fixed a random strikeout sound that sometimes played after a defensive substitution.
- Fixes made in the real-time update feature.
Finally, if you are participating in the 2022 'as it unfolds' replay, you should change the "Advanced Playing Time Limits Usage Calculation" option to "Greedy".
Changed files in this update