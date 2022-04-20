 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 20 April 2022

V10.0.7 - Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8589811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:

  • Projected starters are now shown in the Calendar Day View when as-played lineups do not exist. The projected starters are subject to change when the game is actually played due to the use of spot starters and replacements made because of usage limits and transactions.
  • Fixed a bug related to the new 2022 'Ohtani Rule'.
  • Fixed a display issue for pitchers in the lineup view.
  • Fixed a random strikeout sound that sometimes played after a defensive substitution.
  • Fixes made in the real-time update feature.

Finally, if you are participating in the 2022 'as it unfolds' replay, you should change the "Advanced Playing Time Limits Usage Calculation" option to "Greedy".

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.