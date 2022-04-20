Hotfix to v1.3.0.5.

Hi everyone!
We have a second hotfix, bringing those changes to the game:
ADDED
- Reverb to hoe sounds.
- New ambient sound for nightly forest.
FIXED
- An issue when the heir turns into a normal NPC (he has no reference to the player as his father).
- An issue when Alwin is in the wrong place after loading the save (quests Alwin VI-VIII).
- An issue when Alwin goes somewhere in quests Alwin VI-VIII.
- Fix for two bugs on Alwin's quest (Alwin VII and Alwin VIII where Alwin give you a challenge for coins). If player has any of those quests active, it will reset on loading the game into initial state to fix any issues. This will only happen to save games before the current 1.3.0.4 version.
- Schemes for rugs and trophies are not in technology.
- If the player reached the save file limit for a platform and tried to overwrite a save, he couldn't do so without removing one save first.
- When overwriting a save the old save file wasn't properly removed.
- Overwriting an existing save without changing the name could cause it to disappear.
- Problem with ambient sounds - unnecessary sounds have been purged.
- Disappearing hoe sounds.
UPDATED
- Reworked models of the Goose House building modules.
- Numerous tweaks and improvements to the terrain.
- Rendering optimisations.
- NPC navigation optimization.
