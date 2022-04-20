 Skip to content

Godsbane update for 20 April 2022

Version 1.5.6

Version 1.5.6

Build 8589772

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noteworthy

  • Two cost powers have all been scaled down to one cost. This is in an effort to reduce niche power functionality being locked behind higher mana costs.
  • Starting mana reduced from 10 back down to 8.

Balance

  • Silence no longer cancels an ability that is currently being cast.
  • Ascended: Healing dealt is now distributed and not duplicated among allies. Damage and healing increased from 165 up to 220.
  • Berserker: Basic attack damage increased from 37 up to 42.
  • Treant: Basic attack damage reduced from 59 down to 56.
  • Hedge Witch: Ability weakness reduced from 50% down to 40%.
  • Trapper: Trap stun duration reduced from 2 seconds down to 1.5 seconds. Casting speed reduced (attack speed reduced from 0.8 down to 0.67 and attack damage increased from 25 up to 30).
  • Courage: Crit damage increased from 80% up to 90%.
  • Poison Arrows: Damage reduced from 24 down to 20.
  • Ignite: Anti-heal duration now scales from [7/6/5] seconds.
  • Battle Shout: Attack speed reduced to 12% but added 120 health gain.
  • Mage Cloak: Shield increased from 240 up to 300.
  • Vitality: Health increased from 200 up to 220.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Wild Axe and similar powers would not work correctly on the Grenadier.
  • Fixed a bug with Rally where it would appear to give double the amount of shield.
  • When the Werebear is enraged, the effect should now correctly follow it.
  • Fixed a bug where a training dummy is moveable and when moved causes a crash.

