Version 1.5.6

Noteworthy
- Two cost powers have all been scaled down to one cost. This is in an effort to reduce niche power functionality being locked behind higher mana costs.
- Starting mana reduced from 10 back down to 8.
Balance
- Silence no longer cancels an ability that is currently being cast.
- Ascended: Healing dealt is now distributed and not duplicated among allies. Damage and healing increased from 165 up to 220.
- Berserker: Basic attack damage increased from 37 up to 42.
- Treant: Basic attack damage reduced from 59 down to 56.
- Hedge Witch: Ability weakness reduced from 50% down to 40%.
- Trapper: Trap stun duration reduced from 2 seconds down to 1.5 seconds. Casting speed reduced (attack speed reduced from 0.8 down to 0.67 and attack damage increased from 25 up to 30).
- Courage: Crit damage increased from 80% up to 90%.
- Poison Arrows: Damage reduced from 24 down to 20.
- Ignite: Anti-heal duration now scales from [7/6/5] seconds.
- Battle Shout: Attack speed reduced to 12% but added 120 health gain.
- Mage Cloak: Shield increased from 240 up to 300.
- Vitality: Health increased from 200 up to 220.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Wild Axe and similar powers would not work correctly on the Grenadier.
- Fixed a bug with Rally where it would appear to give double the amount of shield.
- When the Werebear is enraged, the effect should now correctly follow it.
- Fixed a bug where a training dummy is moveable and when moved causes a crash.
