Princess&Blade update for 20 April 2022

Repair of Fatal issues on April 20, 2022

Princess&Blade update for 20 April 2022 · Build 8589233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly fixes the following fatal issues:

1: FSR settings are no longer loaded on the main menu by default. When a graphics card that does not support FSR accidentally starts FSR, resulting in an error, you can turn off the FSR option on the main menu;

2: The limit of character level has been raised to level 70, and the bug that the game gets stuck when it reaches 70 level has been fixed;

3: Once again fixed the bug that caused the character can not to attack and dodge in some cases;

