Update 15 changes:
ENG:
-
MATCH: Fixed display problem with very few fans in stadium mode
-
MATCH: Closing commentary and whistle was missing in event ticker
-
MATCH: Inconsistency in formation combobox fixed
-
1st TEAM: Line-up got mixed up after saving the formation
-
1st TEAM: Expanding and collapsing of the formation combo box partially changed the line-up
-
2nd TEAM: Special player support entry was deleted from time to time
-
START OF GAME: Fixed crash that could occur in Italian language by using the 5th article (ID4)
-
FINANCES: The approval button now remains active even if >49% of the shares are sold and the 50+1 rule does not apply
-
EDITOR: Transferring data from another database now works correctly again
-
TRANSFERS: Inconsistency when putting a player on the loan list (1st team/player info) has been fixed
-
TRANSFERS: Offers for the super price were often far above the market value
-
STATISTICS: Fixed an error with the age information in the player grades
-
EVENTS: Missing player ID in tactical training added
-
EVENTS: More events added
-
SIMULATION: The settings of the rule-based line-up were not saved during the simulation
-
SIMULATION: The setting that the co-trainer determines the tactics was switched off again during the simulation
-
SIMULATION: The setting that the head of department organises the training camps kept turning itself off again
GER:
-
DLC: Datenbank- Update mit allen Wintertransfers
-
MATCH: Problem bei der Darstellung mit sehr wenigen Fans im Stadionmodus behoben
-
MATCH: Abschließender Kommentar und Pfeife fehlten im Ereignis- Ticker
-
MATCH: Inkonsistenz bei der Formations- Combobox behoben
-
1.MANNSCHAFT: Aufstellung geriet durcheinander nach Speicherung der Formation
-
1.MANNSCHAFT: Aus- und einklappen der Formations- Combobox änderte teilweise die Aufstellung
-
2.MANNSCHAFT: Spieler fördern- Eintrag wurde ab und zu gelöscht
-
SPIELSTART: Absturz behoben, der in italienischer Sprache durch Verwendung des 5. Artikels (ID4) auftreten konnte
-
FINANZEN: Der Zustimmungs- Button bleibt jetzt auch bei >49% verkauften Anteilen aktiv, wenn die 50+1- Regel nicht greift
-
EDITOR: Daten von anderer Datenbank übertragen funktioniert jetzt wieder richtig
-
TRANSFERS: Unstimmigkeit beim Setzen eines Spielers auf die Leihliste (1.Mannschaft/ Spielerinfo) wurde behoben
-
TRANSFERS: Angebote zum Superpreis waren oft weit über dem Marktwert
-
STATISTIKEN: Fehler bei der Altersangabe bei den Spielernoten behoben
-
EREIGNISSE: Fehlende Player- ID bei der taktischen Ausbildung ergänzt
-
EREIGNISSE: Weitere Ereignisse hinzugefügt
-
SIMULATION: Die Einstellungen der regelbasierten Aufstellung blieben nicht gespeichert während der Simulation
-
SIMULATION: Die Einstellung, das der Co-Trainer die Taktik bestimmt, wurde während der Simulation wieder ausgestellt
-
SIMULATION: Die Einstellung, das der Abteilungsleiter die Trainingslager organisiert, stellte sich immer wieder auf aus
Changed files in this update