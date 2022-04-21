 Skip to content

WE ARE FOOTBALL update for 21 April 2022

Update - 15

Share · View all patches · Build 8588941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 15 changes:

ENG:

  • MATCH: Fixed display problem with very few fans in stadium mode

  • MATCH: Closing commentary and whistle was missing in event ticker

  • MATCH: Inconsistency in formation combobox fixed

  • 1st TEAM: Line-up got mixed up after saving the formation

  • 1st TEAM: Expanding and collapsing of the formation combo box partially changed the line-up

  • 2nd TEAM: Special player support entry was deleted from time to time

  • START OF GAME: Fixed crash that could occur in Italian language by using the 5th article (ID4)

  • FINANCES: The approval button now remains active even if >49% of the shares are sold and the 50+1 rule does not apply

  • EDITOR: Transferring data from another database now works correctly again

  • TRANSFERS: Inconsistency when putting a player on the loan list (1st team/player info) has been fixed

  • TRANSFERS: Offers for the super price were often far above the market value

  • STATISTICS: Fixed an error with the age information in the player grades

  • EVENTS: Missing player ID in tactical training added

  • EVENTS: More events added

  • SIMULATION: The settings of the rule-based line-up were not saved during the simulation

  • SIMULATION: The setting that the co-trainer determines the tactics was switched off again during the simulation

  • SIMULATION: The setting that the head of department organises the training camps kept turning itself off again

GER:

  • DLC: Datenbank- Update mit allen Wintertransfers

  • MATCH: Problem bei der Darstellung mit sehr wenigen Fans im Stadionmodus behoben

  • MATCH: Abschließender Kommentar und Pfeife fehlten im Ereignis- Ticker

  • MATCH: Inkonsistenz bei der Formations- Combobox behoben

  • 1.MANNSCHAFT: Aufstellung geriet durcheinander nach Speicherung der Formation

  • 1.MANNSCHAFT: Aus- und einklappen der Formations- Combobox änderte teilweise die Aufstellung

  • 2.MANNSCHAFT: Spieler fördern- Eintrag wurde ab und zu gelöscht

  • SPIELSTART: Absturz behoben, der in italienischer Sprache durch Verwendung des 5. Artikels (ID4) auftreten konnte

  • FINANZEN: Der Zustimmungs- Button bleibt jetzt auch bei >49% verkauften Anteilen aktiv, wenn die 50+1- Regel nicht greift

  • EDITOR: Daten von anderer Datenbank übertragen funktioniert jetzt wieder richtig

  • TRANSFERS: Unstimmigkeit beim Setzen eines Spielers auf die Leihliste (1.Mannschaft/ Spielerinfo) wurde behoben

  • TRANSFERS: Angebote zum Superpreis waren oft weit über dem Marktwert

  • STATISTIKEN: Fehler bei der Altersangabe bei den Spielernoten behoben

  • EREIGNISSE: Fehlende Player- ID bei der taktischen Ausbildung ergänzt

  • EREIGNISSE: Weitere Ereignisse hinzugefügt

  • SIMULATION: Die Einstellungen der regelbasierten Aufstellung blieben nicht gespeichert während der Simulation

  • SIMULATION: Die Einstellung, das der Co-Trainer die Taktik bestimmt, wurde während der Simulation wieder ausgestellt

  • SIMULATION: Die Einstellung, das der Abteilungsleiter die Trainingslager organisiert, stellte sich immer wieder auf aus

