To celebrate the release on Switch/PS4, Steam ver. gets a bonus stage update!

Hi everyone,

Thank you for supporting and playing TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight!

The Nintendo Switch/PS4 version is out now, April 28th.

At long last, the "Twilight Sanctuary" stage will now be added to PC and consoles!

Challenge and explore the new sanctuary and uncover what lies ahead...

Celebrating the Console version release with a Photo Contest!

Grand Total of 5 winners will win special prizes.

Date and Time: April 27th, 2022 8:00 am to May 12th, 2022 7:59 am

Winners Announcement: May 2022

How to apply:

①Play TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight and enter the photo mode in-game or take screenshots.

②Follow our official account @playismEN and the developer's account @nocras666.

③Post a tweet with your screenshot and don't forget to include the hashtags #tasomachiphotocontest and #tasomachiphoto.

Other than cropping, any alterations including addition, removal, or changing of photographic details is strictly prohibited.

Your screenshot may be used by PLAYISM for any articles, posts, etc.

Orbital Express (nocras) and PLAYISM will judge the submissions.

Multiple entries are allowed as long as they are not duplicates.

*Entries that were not selected during the first contest may be resubmitted.

Please select your favorite photo and submit it!

We are looking forward to seeing all your submissions!

