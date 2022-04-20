 Skip to content

RPG in a Box update for 20 April 2022

Release Notes for v0.8.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Changes:

  • Added project template section to the Game Manager with options for blank project, bare bones project, default example game, and a new example game based on Kenney's 1-Bit assets
  • Added new models to the Asset Library that are based on Kenney's 1-Bit assets and are used by the new example game (21 tiles, 19 objects, and 3 characters)
  • Added "Fixed Vertical Axis" setting for billboard sprites to the Model Tools panel that keeps the sprite vertically upright regardless of camera angle (best suited for first-person)
  • Added "Controls" tab to the Gameplay section of the Game Configuration dialog for specifying which control types (mouse/keyboard/controller) are enabled for movement and interaction
  • Added ability to override the editor locale by creating a "locale.txt" file in the root installation folder containing a locale code (e.g. ja for Japanese)
  • Updated angle of directional light in the built-in example game's "overworld" map to match that of the default map settings
  • Updated Asset Library to not have the "fighter_01" model selected by default to prevent it from being inadvertently imported
  • Updated default example game to include an explanation of vehicle controls, moved welcome message to the startup script, and changed message of the house sign
  • Updated Patreon credits in the About dialog to reflect the up-to-date levels for each patron based on the number of months pledged at each tier

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with multi-directional sprite functionality not working properly for the player character when the camera was rotated by the player
  • Fixed issue where the player character was being forced to continue climbing a climbable tile even when forced climbing was disabled
  • Fixed issue with grouping in the Voxel Editor where groups were being created for all frames of a model instead of only the current frame in some cases
  • Fixed "invalid get index" error that would display in the console when using the "Set Entity Model" function to change an object's model

Changed files in this update

Base PCK (Windows/Linux) Depot 498311
Assets and Export Templates (Windows/Linux) Depot 498312
MacOS 64-Bit Content Depot 498315
