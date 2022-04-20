 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 20 April 2022

Small Patch + New Survival Map + Underwater Effects

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update fixing the issues that have been reported to us after the Weapon Revamp. We also took the opportunity to add a new dedicated survival map. This type of map design will be used for further survival maps that will come soon. Other than that we have added an underwater camera effect that works when the camera is below the water. To make it even more fun, we've started adding underwater details and will continue to add more content under water for later.

Additions
  • New survival map: Survival Graveyard
  • Added underwater camera effects
  • Added some underwater details in some maps (more to come)
Fixes and changes
  • Fixed water not being present in some maps
  • Fixed Pizza Panic not working
  • Fixed bugs reported after Weapon Revamp

Stay safe, my nooters!

