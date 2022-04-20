VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.4

- Added a cooler box hiding spot outside the cabin
- Ghosts can now leave fingerprints on locker doors
- Removed the Easter egg hunt
- Optimised several Maple Lodge Campsite textures to lower RAM usage
- Adjusted the Tanglewood basement hiding spot to help it be more consistent
- The VR voice toggle button is now on the right controller (The controls screen will be updated in the next patch)
- Grabbing the journal and walkie talkie in VR is now much easier in VR
- Optimized the mesh that fingerprints use
- Small tent doors are now easier to grab in VR
- Cornhole boards in Maple Lodge Campsite will now render correctly from a distance
- You can now grab the wooden doors in Prison in VR
- The candle flame will now render correctly
- Fixed inconsistencies in the journal UI
- Removed the visual artefact on the fairy light posts
- Dirty water will no longer be overly dark
- The keyboard in Willow will now have the correct texture
- Video options’ text will no longer clip in the main menu; when using languages other than English
- Other VR players can no longer hover items of your belt which caused your belt highlight to activate
- The VR UI indicator for Prison cell doors will now line up with your hand
