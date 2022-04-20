 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 20 April 2022

Optimize skills

Build 8587832 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Corrected typos in some task texts.

  2. The operation of combat skills is fine tuned, which slightly simplifies the operation in battle.

