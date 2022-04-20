 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 20 April 2022

Grace Unique Treasure Box

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get Legendary Tier rewards via Grace's Unique Treasure Box!

Event Period:

2022/04/20 00:00 ~ 05/03 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

  • Normal and Rare Keys can be purchased or obtained as a reward by completing Unique Missions
  • Rare Key can only be used if you have Rare Box available
  • Rare Box can be obtained by using Normal Box Keys or completing Unique Missions
  • Unique Missions resets every day (00:00 Server Time)
  • If you open a certain Box, you'll earn Mileage points. (Normal Box: 1 Mileage / Rare Box: 2 Mileage)
  • Earned Mileage can be exchanged for your desired item at the Exchange Shop

Normal and Rare Key Price:

Grace's Unique Treasure Box Reward List

Grace's Unique Missions

Grace's Exchange Shop

  • FreeStyle 2 Team

