Grace Unique Treasure Box

Get Legendary Tier rewards via Grace's Unique Treasure Box!
Event Period:
2022/04/20 00:00 ~ 05/03 23:59 (PDT)
Event Mechanics:
- Normal and Rare Keys can be purchased or obtained as a reward by completing Unique Missions
- Rare Key can only be used if you have Rare Box available
- Rare Box can be obtained by using Normal Box Keys or completing Unique Missions
- Unique Missions resets every day (00:00 Server Time)
- If you open a certain Box, you'll earn Mileage points. (Normal Box: 1 Mileage / Rare Box: 2 Mileage)
- Earned Mileage can be exchanged for your desired item at the Exchange Shop
Normal and Rare Key Price:
Grace's Unique Treasure Box Reward List
Grace's Unique Missions
Grace's Exchange Shop
- FreeStyle 2 Team
