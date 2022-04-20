[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.
We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.
- Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.
- During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.
Maintenance Schedule
- Daylight saving time is not applied.
- Date: April 20th, 2022
- Wednesday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET
- Wednesday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST
- Wednesday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST
- Wednesday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC
Update Details:
Added new fields on the Joint Drill.
- Metrodium Residence Area
- Magenta Street Night Market
Added Sion's costume illustration on the DLC art book.
Changed the Friendly Joint Drill menu to be displayed when the other opponent company meets the condition.
-
Changed some state effects.
Changed effects of some masteries.
- Changed 'Keen Sense' not to be activated when an unit cannot act.
- Changed 'Dreams Come True' gives random mental buff only but not gives random buff.
- Changed the 'increase Overcharge duration' effect of 'Circle of Moonlight', 'Circle of fire', 'Circle of ice', 'Circle of lightning', Circle of water', and 'Circle of wind' to the 'increase attack damage' corresponding to each attribute.
- Changed the masteries 'Perfect Ego' and 'Noble Ego' to be immuned against 'Vindictive Spirit'.
Changed the 'Character info' function to allow players can check detailed enemy information without the information score about enemies in Troublemaker List when the enemy is in 'Detected' state.
Unified the colors of chat bubble.
Fixed a bug that the speed related effect of some mastery set including the mastery 'An opportunity not be lost' doesn't work as expected.
Fixed a bug that damage reduction effect of 'Frosty Fortress' didn't work.
Fixed a bug that the mission related to the Joint Drill had not been advanced when you tried to quest again.
Fixed a bug that the option 'Show Directions' didn't work.
Thank you.
