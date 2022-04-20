 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Retro three kingdoms : Special edition update for 20 April 2022

19/APR/2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8587456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. [scroll: [outpost] Yellow Turban Rebellion] and [scroll: [outpost] Yamatai]: You can use the warehouse.

  2. Some combinations of [Instant Exp Book] have been added.

  3. [Silk], which was paid to the first place in each team in GuanDu Wars, has been changed to [Thick coarse fabric].

  4. YAMATAI and Yellow Turban Rebellion's experience has been slightly increased.

  5. Items in the inventory can be moved to the next or previous page.

  6. AOS processing time has been reduced by 20%.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.