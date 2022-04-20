-
[scroll: [outpost] Yellow Turban Rebellion] and [scroll: [outpost] Yamatai]: You can use the warehouse.
Some combinations of [Instant Exp Book] have been added.
[Silk], which was paid to the first place in each team in GuanDu Wars, has been changed to [Thick coarse fabric].
YAMATAI and Yellow Turban Rebellion's experience has been slightly increased.
Items in the inventory can be moved to the next or previous page.
AOS processing time has been reduced by 20%.
Retro three kingdoms : Special edition update for 20 April 2022
19/APR/2022 Update
